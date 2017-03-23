President Trump plays in a truck, Twitter responds

Amid ongoing scrutiny of President Trump’s health-care plan, Russia ties, wiretapping claims, and proposed budget cuts, he did what any shrewd leader might on Thursday and played in the front seat of a semi-truck parked in the White House driveway.

The unique photo op came as part of Trump’s meeting with members American Trucking Association, during which he wore an “I ❤ Trucks” lapel pin, and Twitter users had a field day riffing on the resulting images.

Several people posted photos comparing Trump to movie characters, such as the doomed heroines of Thelma and Louise, the enigmatic villain of Steven Spielberg’s Duel, and Immortan Joe from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Actress Sally Field captioned one Trump photo “Eastbound and Demented,” while one enterprising Twitter user created a slide show set to “The Wheels on the Bus.”

See more Trump truck tweets below.

When “Thunderstruck” comes on pic.twitter.com/qGk1AIeE6N — Russell Brandom (@russellbrandom) March 23, 2017

This is my gift to @realDonaldTrump & America. Please enjoy Mr.President. pic.twitter.com/bAUOW4sfCi — Kawsar Ali (@iamkawsar) March 23, 2017

Dream big everyone. 2016 has shown us that any idiot can become president. https://t.co/eXqDBenaD7 — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 23, 2017

Is the President shitting himself? Does he think he's talking to a Decepticon? Is the President pretending that he's Keanu Reeves in Speed? pic.twitter.com/EU9ItFYcoy — Calamity Bannon (@CharlesPulliam) March 23, 2017

feels like we could easily get the President involved in a HANDS ON A HARDBODY type situation that would keep him occupied for 4 years — PAPPADEMAS (@PAPPADEMAS) March 23, 2017

"Rosie O'Donnell says there's no way you'll keep your hand on this truck for four years & do no other work in the meantime" Problem solved — PAPPADEMAS (@PAPPADEMAS) March 23, 2017

YOU WILL RIDE ETERNAL, TACKY AND GOLD LEAF pic.twitter.com/5GZERtMqXH — Kyle Conrad 🌹 (@kyle_conrad) March 23, 2017

ok what punk band wants to claim this as an album cover? pic.twitter.com/NNAW2lqeJM — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) March 23, 2017

He just got the news Furiosa isn't going to Gas Town. pic.twitter.com/MG9tsbMLQ8 — Emma Tarver (@Emmasnewhandle) March 23, 2017

A black and white photo of a screaming man driving a truck that doesn't move. The perfect print ad for an elegant cologne called IMPOTENCE. pic.twitter.com/1MgfVNcD9z — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) March 23, 2017

Can't believe Trump totally ripped off @ConanOBrien's truck driving school bit — Teh Dingo (@tehdingo) March 23, 2017

This is how Trump's version of the story ends. #trumptruck pic.twitter.com/klMdjxAgLE — Steve Rose (@steverosephotos) March 23, 2017