President Trump plays in a truck, Twitter responds

Amid ongoing scrutiny of President Trump’s health-care plan, Russia ties, wiretapping claims, and proposed budget cuts, he did what any shrewd leader might on Thursday and played in the front seat of a semi-truck parked in the White House driveway.
The unique photo op came as part of Trump’s meeting with members American Trucking Association, during which he wore an “I ❤ Trucks” lapel pin, and Twitter users had a field day riffing on the resulting images.
Several people posted photos comparing Trump to movie characters, such as the doomed heroines of Thelma and Louise, the enigmatic villain of Steven Spielberg’s Duel, and Immortan Joe from Mad Max: Fury Road.
Actress Sally Field captioned one Trump photo “Eastbound and Demented,” while one enterprising Twitter user created a slide show set to “The Wheels on the Bus.”
See more Trump truck tweets below.