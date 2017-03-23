13 motivational Lin-Manuel Miranda tweets to brighten your day

One of the most refreshing things about Hamilton maestro Lin-Manuel Miranda is that he considers himself incredibly fortunate to have become so successful (as if his composing, writing, directing, and acting skills had nothing to do with it). With those feelings comes a need to share his sense of goodwill, which he does copiously on Twitter.

Here, EW rounds up the most stirring of Miranda’s missives to the Twittersphere. Some are motivational good morning tweets, some reflective and beautiful goodnight messages. Some rhyme, some don’t, and some may cause you to get choked up. But all of them are fabulously motivating and inspirational:

Gmorning!

*quietly confident in the manifold gifts you possess, both known and unknown to you*

Right behind you.

You got this. pic.twitter.com/3fYMNroqkr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 23, 2017

@dervogelfamber you're getting so close to the end of the books , @casedillaaa is starting The West Wing… pic.twitter.com/aOu37ibCCV — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 23, 2017

Writing Hercules Mulligan, in 2009. You have to dream it before it can happen. pic.twitter.com/L4Whmw3aTo — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 23, 2017

Good morning

I know it seems like everyone left

w/o you for the party

& those stepsisters suck

but us woodland creatures are on your side — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 16, 2017

Your tears are delicious and make me stronger. Thank you. https://t.co/DnJm4BY0cE — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 9, 2017

Gotta go, building an airport pic.twitter.com/pzhaY4qbYM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 9, 2017

Good night.

Take breaks from your phone.

Today the sun shone.

I promise you've grown.

Again, here's LuPone. pic.twitter.com/w2HxfeaxxJ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 2, 2017

That moment you realize everything is fleeting but RIGHT NOW you are surrounded by friends doing what you love so savor it by god savor it pic.twitter.com/AJy8rV4xDZ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 9, 2017

Good morning!

*looks left*

You good?

*looks right*

You good?

*looks right at you*

You're good! Let's go! — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 9, 2017

Good morning from my nephews, the 3 Latino ninjas who will save us all pic.twitter.com/gTDlF1Tw4p — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 3, 2017

Good morning.

Relax your shoulders.

Gah, you didn't even realise they were all tensed up did you?

Me neither!

Okay let's go. pic.twitter.com/46eE0sLSVh — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 7, 2016

Good morning.

Do NOT get stuck in the comments section of life today.

Make, do, create the things.

Let others tussle it out.

Vamos! — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 12, 2016