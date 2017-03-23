Celebs share their puppy love for #NationalPuppyDay

The puppy love is real today. People everywhere, celebs included, are sharing photos of their cute pooches for National Puppy Day (which many believe should be every day, and why not?). Using the hashtag #nationalpuppyday, famous dog-lovers posted pics of real puppies, muppet puppies, and overgrown puppies (otherwise known as their dogs).

Check out the disarmingly intimate moment between Usher and his beloved pup, or the mini-vignette from our favorite inspirational tweeter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and everyone’s favorite animal lover, Betty White, all below.

That one time a stray, starving puppy followed us on the beach and changed our lives forever.

Love you Tobillo. #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/ojyGHxjOyN — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 23, 2017

Toby wishes you all a wonderful #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/t2q4nPt3k0 — Julie Andrews (@JulieAndrews) March 23, 2017

He may be 12, but he's my baby!! Happy #NationalPuppyDay! pic.twitter.com/tcrOgJjbGD — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) March 23, 2017

It's #InternationalPuppyDay Experience lifelong unconditional love & rescue a pet from Death Row! (like Millie & Mabel) #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/bIX8Jh6atX — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 23, 2017

It's #NationalPuppyDay. Not only do they have bipartisan support in the Senate, but dogs like Jill here loyally serve & protect us everyday. pic.twitter.com/GAUw9IREli — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) March 23, 2017

National Puppy Day! #tbt #Lexi 🐶 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:43am PDT