Celebs share their puppy love for #NationalPuppyDay

The puppy love is real today. People everywhere, celebs included, are sharing photos of their cute pooches for National Puppy Day (which many believe should be every day, and why not?). Using the hashtag #nationalpuppyday, famous dog-lovers posted pics of real puppies, muppet puppies, and overgrown puppies (otherwise known as their dogs).
Check out the disarmingly intimate moment between Usher and his beloved pup, or the mini-vignette from our favorite inspirational tweeter, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and everyone’s favorite animal lover, Betty White, all below.