Shia LaBeouf reveals anti-Trump installation has new home

He Will Not Divide Us — an art installation by Shia LaBeouf, Luke Turner, and Nastja Säde Rönkkö — has relocated once more: According to the project’s website, Liverpool’s Foundation for Art and Creative Technology has now “adopted the project.”

LaBeouf, Turner, and Rönkkö unveiled He Will Not Divide Us on Jan. 20, the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, at New York’s Museum of the Moving Image. Participants were invited to look into a camera and repeat the phrase “He will not divide us” for footage that was then live-streamed on the installation’s website. According to the collective’s mission statement for the project, the mantra was meant to act “as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

Just days after its debut, LaBeouf was arrested for getting into an altercation at the installation. On Feb. 10, the museum shut it down, saying that it “created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the museum, its visitors, local residents, and businesses.” “The installation had become a flashpoint for violence and was disrupted from its original intent,” a statement on the museum’s website read. The trio responded with their own statement, calling the museum’s “evident lack of commitment to the project [damning].”

Following this development, He Will Not Divide Us moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico’s El Rey Theater on Feb. 18. Shots were reported near the area Feb. 23, causing them to take the livestream down. On March 8, they revealed it had been moved to an “undisclosed location” in tweets featuring a photo of a flag bearing the installation’s name. Live footage of that same flag flying is now streaming on the website.