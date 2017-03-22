On the one-year anniversary of the attack in Brussels, tragedy struck London on Thursday after an attack there left at least four dead, including the suspected assailant and a police officer, and injuring 20 more outside of the U.K. Parliament.

Celebs from across the world chimed in, many of them being U.K. natives like J.K. Rowling, who tweeted, “Bravery and simple humanity have shown Westminster at its best.”

While Lin Manuel-Miranda, who is in the country filming the new Mary Poppins, responded to fans checking in on him. “All safe here,” he tweeted. “Heart and thoughts in Westminster.”

Among others sending well-wishes to the city are Ellen DeGeneres, Nicki Minaj, Rob Lowe, and Edgar Wright.

See more reactions below.

Bravery and simple humanity have shown Westminster at its best | Jonathan Freedland https://t.co/H9mWYoEMv3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 22, 2017

All safe here. Heart and thoughts in Westminster. https://t.co/t4uuahMYBM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 22, 2017

So sad for all of those hurt in the London terror attack. I want to be angry but I'm just heartbroken. More police, more security. More eyes — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) March 22, 2017

Sending 🇺🇸love to 🇬🇧…😔✌🏼❤🌎 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 22, 2017

Sending love to everyone in London. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 22, 2017

May God protect everyone in London. Hate hearing this sad news. Sending my condolences to the victims' families. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 22, 2017

London, we love you. 💗 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 22, 2017

Love and prayers to my old stomping ground, London. ❤ — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) March 22, 2017

I am so proud to be a Londoner and this act of terror will only make us stronger.. This is a time to come together & spread love… x Stella pic.twitter.com/mFDdemSjbN — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) March 22, 2017

I've just this second turned on the news 😡😢😿 my heart is hurting for the people in London who have been affected by yet another tragedy — P!nk (@Pink) March 22, 2017

Stay strong London. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) March 22, 2017

All of my love to London. Which city will, I am sure, sensibly carry on, and does not need my love. https://t.co/wLt3pvucK4 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 22, 2017

London! My thoughts of strength and love are being sent to you. Hold on to each other. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 22, 2017

All my thoughts to those affected in Westminster today. Love you London. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 22, 2017

Devastated. We need more love in this world. #PrayForLondon 🙏🏻 — Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) March 22, 2017

I spoke with PM Theresa May of the United Kingdom to offer my condolences on today's terror attack in London….https://t.co/j1Cr3WMuU7 pic.twitter.com/2Jy51T7Kvi — President Trump (@POTUS) March 22, 2017

My heart goes out to all the victims in London, as well as the family/friends of the brave officer who gave his life protecting others. — Asa Butterfield (@asabfb) March 22, 2017

It's haunting seeing #PrayFor… tweets for years & then seeing it followed by 'London'. Its never truly put into perspective until its you. — Emma Blackery (@emmablackery) March 22, 2017

My thoughts & prayers for the victims and their families, for the people of London & the UK after this cowardly attack… #PrayForLondon — Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) March 22, 2017

Anyway, my home town has been hit by yet another crazy deluded human being who wants to scare us all #PrayForLondon — Lux (@Callux) March 22, 2017