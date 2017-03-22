On the one-year anniversary of the attack in Brussels, tragedy struck London on Thursday after an attack there left at least four dead, including the suspected assailant and a police officer, and injuring 20 more outside of the U.K. Parliament.
Celebs from across the world chimed in, many of them being U.K. natives like J.K. Rowling, who tweeted, “Bravery and simple humanity have shown Westminster at its best.”
While Lin Manuel-Miranda, who is in the country filming the new Mary Poppins, responded to fans checking in on him. “All safe here,” he tweeted. “Heart and thoughts in Westminster.”
Among others sending well-wishes to the city are Ellen DeGeneres, Nicki Minaj, Rob Lowe, and Edgar Wright.
See more reactions below.