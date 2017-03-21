This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Even Jenny Slate admits she and Chris Evans were an odd pairing.

The actress, 35, opened up about her split from the superhero movie star, saying their clear differences eventually led to their breakup.

“Chris is a very, very famous person,” the 35-year-old actress and comedian said in a recent interview with Vulture. “For him to go to a restaurant is totally different than for me to go. I sit in my window and I say ‘Hi’ to people on the street. I have more freedom because I’m not Captain America. I’m mostly a cartoon.”

Slate said the attention eventually became too much.

“This is what I needed to do to feel normal,” she explained. “To be alone.”

Despite calling it quits after less than a year of dating, Slate looks back at her relationship with Evans fondly. She recalled meeting him for the first time during a chemistry reading for their upcoming film Gifted, in which the two play love interests.

Slate said they immediately hit it off.

“I remember him saying to me, ‘You’re going to be one of my closest friends.’ I was just like, ‘Man, I f—— hope this isn’t a lie, because I’m going to be devastated if this guy isn’t my friend,’ ” she said.

At first, there was a strong friendship but no romantic sparks off-camera. In fact, Slate couldn’t care less for Evans’ weekly game nights for those working on the movie.

“At first I was like, ‘What a f—– nightmare,’” the actress recalled. “Chris is a different speed than me — I think he really did just jump out of a plane for an interview. And so when he was like, ‘Game nights,’ I was like, ‘This is annoying. This guy’s like a sports guy. He’s the kid that likes P.E.’”

However, the actor’s joyful energy eventually got the best of her.

“I first really liked Chris as a person because he is so unpretentious,” said Slate. “He is a straight-up 35-year-old man who wants to play games. That’s it. I was like, ‘I’d better not discount this, because this is purity.’ ”

Slate had recently split from her husband of nearly four years, Dean Fleischer-Camp, when Evans expressed a romantic interest in her. Although she first wondered if it was some kind of “prank” — “I didn’t think I was his type,” she said, hinting at his past relationships with Minka Kelly, Jessica Biel and Emmy Rossum — she eventually took a chance.

However, Evans’ fame was tough to handle, and Slate said she was still dealing with her separation from Fleischer-Camp when she got involved with the actor.

“Even though we had an amicable divorce, I think that’s still something that you need to mourn. When you get separated from somebody that you actually care about, it is the destruction of a belief system. That is really, really sad,” she said. “I just didn’t have the tools. And I didn’t think very hard about that, to be honest.”

She continued: “I wanted to step into the light. Chris is a sunny, loving, really fun person, and I didn’t really understand why I should be prudent.”

While Slate and Evans have gone their separate ways since the split, she harbors no ill will about the relationship.

“We’re not on bad terms, but we haven’t really seen each other, spoken a lot,” she said. “I think it’s probably best. I’d love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever.”