Live from New York, it’s an ACLU Facebook Live telethon!

It was announced Tuesday that the American Civil Liberties Union will be the beneficiaries of a modern day telethon on Facebook Live.

Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU is geared toward raising awareness (and money) for the non-profit organization devoted to defending people’s rights, including most recently following Donald Trump’s immigration ban which saw immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries barred from entering the United States — including refugees.

SNL veterans like Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Tom Hanks are set to make an appearance, as are Fey’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt costars Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski. Also participating are Josh Charles, Uzo Aduba, Jon Hamm, Zosia Mamet, and Ike Barinholtz, among others.

“Our work in the courts is essential right now to hold off the worst of the abuses,” said ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero in a statement. “But it is also the collective will and tireless actions of ‘we the people’ that serve as a bulwark against unconstitutional and wrong-headed policies and executive orders. By supporting our work through this telethon, we can fight even harder to defend the rights guaranteed by our Constitution.”

The telethon will be produced by Friend of a Friend Productions, in conjunction with Maggie Vision, The Huffington Post, and Funny Or Die, the latter two of which will also broadcast it live on their Facebook pages (in addition to the Stand for Rights 2017 one).

This isn’t the first time celebrities have attempted to raise money for the ACLU, with Zedd having organized a star-packed benefit concert on April 3. Much like the telethon, all proceeds will go towards the ACLU.

Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU will stream on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. EDT on the Stand for Rights 2017 Facebook page. Watch a teaser from Poehler below.