This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

It’s a new little Wonder Woman!

Gal Gadot has given birth to her second child, daughter Maya, the actress confirmed via Instagram Monday.

“And than we were four… She is here, Maya,” Gadot, 31, captioned a black-and-white photo of herself, husband Yaron Versano and their daughter Alma, whom they welcomed in 2011.

In the snap, which is taken from the back, Alma is pushing her new baby sister’s stroller as the family seems to be leaving the hospital.

“I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatfull,” she added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

And then we were four… She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #grateful A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

3 in 2 in 1 photo. Strike a pose! 🤰🏻💃🏻✌🏼 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 19, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

The new mother of two recently shared a #nofiltermoment on Instagram, posting a photo of herself in a Wonder Woman tee Tuesday along with a touching caption.

“Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I’m 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family,” she wrote.

“Could not be more grateful to the universe,” added the Israeli model and actress. “Sending you guys some positive gratitude energies.”

#Nofiltermoment With the daily routine of life, family and work I'm distracted all day long . Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I'm 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family.. could not be more grateful to the universe . Sending you guys some positive gratitude energies. ✨🙅🏻🤰🏻✨ A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: The Highest-Grossing Comic Book Films of all Time!

Gadot announced her second pregnancy on her Instagram account in November, writing, “So excited to share this wonder with you… #mommyforthesecondtime.”

Since then, she has shown off her baby bump at multiple events, including at January’s Golden Globes ceremony.

“Thank you @muglerofficial and @tiffanyandco for making me ready to rock the red carpet #goldenglobes #redcarpet #fashion #fun,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from her red-carpet appearance in a sparkly gown with high slit.