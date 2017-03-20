Stephen Hawking fears he 'may not be welcome' in U.S. under Trump

This article originally appeared on TIME.com

Stephen Hawking is heading into space aboard billionaire businessman Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic spaceship.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain, the 75-year-old physicist he never dreamed of fulfilling his “ultimate ambition” of flying into space until Branson offered him a spot. “Richard Branson has offered me a seat on Virgin Galactic and I said yes immediately,” he said. “Since that day, I have never changed my mind.”

The famed professor also shared his thoughts on President Donald Trump, saying he no longer feels welcome in the U.S. under the current administration.

“I would like to visit and to talk to other scientists, but I fear that I may not be welcome,” he said.

Hawking said he was concerned about Trump’s environmental policy and recommended he remove Scott Pruitt from his role as head of the Environment Protection Agency. “Climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and it’s one we can prevent,” he said. “It affects America badly, so tackling it should win votes for his second term. God forbid.”

You can watch the interview here.