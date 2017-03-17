Shepard Smith: 'Fox News knows of no evidence' that Trump was ever surveilled

As Donald Trump persists he was wiretapped by his predecessor, Shepard Smith is continuing to step outside of the company line and dispute claims made by the president.

Despite there still being no signs of evidence that former President Barack Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped prior to the 2016 election, the president hasn’t backed down on his accusation. During a joint news conference Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump said they have something in common, being they were both “perhaps” wiretapped by the previous administration.

“In other words, that they were both wiretapped, which there’s no evidence of that,” Smith said on his show Friday in response to the soundbite. “Of course, the president could learn first hand whether the building in which he lives was wiretapped — all he’d have to do is ask the intelligence services; they work for him.”

Judge Andrew Napolitano recently made news when he was on the network and said he has sources insisting British intelligence was involved with surveilling Trump Tower. While Press Secretary Sean Spicer cited Napolitano’s claims, Smith emphatically put to rest suggestions that Fox News has any proof of such allegations.

“Fox News cannot confirm Judge Napolitano’s commentary,” said Smith. “Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now president of the United States was surveilled at any time in any way, full stop.”

Watch the clip below.