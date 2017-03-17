Celebs salute St. Patrick's Day with joyful, green tweets

Friday marks a day of pride for and of the Irish, and celebrities used Twitter to share in the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Elizabeth Banks honored an upcoming character, while Sarah Michelle Gellar, fresh from celebrating a different occasion last week, celebrated with an artful and culinary tweet. Colin Quinn got historical with his twit pic of Irish immigrants, and Zach Braff also got historical, but in a different way, by posting a shot from his dearly departed show Scrubs. And, of course, Kenny G performed a little ditty.
Peruse below for some other famous folks celebrating on St. Patty’s Day.