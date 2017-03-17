Celebs salute St. Patrick's Day with joyful, green tweets

Friday marks a day of pride for and of the Irish, and celebrities used Twitter to share in the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Elizabeth Banks honored an upcoming character, while Sarah Michelle Gellar, fresh from celebrating a different occasion last week, celebrated with an artful and culinary tweet. Colin Quinn got historical with his twit pic of Irish immigrants, and Zach Braff also got historical, but in a different way, by posting a shot from his dearly departed show Scrubs. And, of course, Kenny G performed a little ditty.

Peruse below for some other famous folks celebrating on St. Patty’s Day.

Happy St. Patrick's Day!!!! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 17, 2017

"It's been St. Patrick's day for hours and I'm still not drunk yet. Oh, It's never gonna be 9:00." #HappyStPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/rRTAO3XhbZ — ☘️The Simpsons☘️ (@Simpsons_tweets) March 17, 2017

A little #StPatricksDay inspo- edamame hummus and shamrock pita. I hope we all have a lucky day!! #stirringupfunwithfood sneak peek pic.twitter.com/OkYC1ongKL — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) March 17, 2017

Green is the color of the day..as an Irish descendant, I promise not to pinch u …hard…🐊🌱🌲🌳🌴🌵🌿🍃🍀🍀🍀🐉🐢🐸🐲🐍💚💚💚💚 Happy St. Patrick's day! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 17, 2017

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Even at that age we know what the world is. https://t.co/DYneLqdM88 — Colin Quinn (@iamcolinquinn) March 17, 2017

Happy St. Patrick's Day!!!!!! 💛☘️🍀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 17, 2017

happy st. patrick's day! 🍀 — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) March 17, 2017