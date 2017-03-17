Watch Bill Murray root for Xavier University during the NCAA tournament

If you’ve missed visions of Bill Murray cheering on sports in the wake of the Chicago Cubs’ World Series win, you’re in luck.

The actor’s son is an assistant coach for Xavier University’s basketball team, and Murray was in the stands Thursday cheering them on as they played Maryland in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Xavier, an 11 seed in the tournament, beat sixth-seeded Maryland in a 76-65 upset, meaning Murray gets another chance to cheer on the Musketeers and Julia Louis-Dreyfus has competition in the celebrities-cheering-on-their-kids-during-March-Madness department.

Get a look at Murray at the Xavier game below, and cross your fingers he’ll be back when the team plays Florida State in the tournament’s second round.

Bill Murray smells an upset pic.twitter.com/FAw92gfdIi — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 17, 2017

A man who loves a good Cinderella story… pic.twitter.com/cC3kf1gG1z — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2017