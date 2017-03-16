Julia Louis-Dreyfus has the best reaction to her son's first NCAA Tournament win

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Welcome to the Madness, Julia Louis-Dreyfus!

The proud mom, 56, was in the stands watching and cheering as her son Charlie Hall’s Northwestern basketball team scored their first-ever NCAA tournament win against Vanderbilt on Thursday.

Louis-Dreyfus — who is a proud Northwestern alum — was caught on camera and could be seen mouthing the words, “Oh my god!”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' reaction is everything pic.twitter.com/0ZJTTxbZnM — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 16, 2017

When they finally call your name at the Chinese restaurant. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/eMhjjewMgG — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2017

The Wildcats got the W in a 68-66 win, earning the eighth-seeded Wildcats a second-round matchup against top-seeded Gonzaga on Saturday afternoon.

Leading up to the big dance, the Veep star has been spotted adorably cheering on her son with her husband of 29 years, Brad Hall, who is also a Northwestern alum. The couple has two sons, Charlie and 24-year-old Henry.

When the NCAA bracket was announced Sunday, Louis-Dreyfus celebrated with the infamous Elaine dance, described by George Costanza as a “full-body dry heave set to music,” on Twitter.