News

Convos with Chrissy: Samantha Hoopes reveals her 'hall pass'

Posted on

This article originally appeared on SI.com.

Chrissy Teigen might be married to super star John Legend, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a ‘hall pass’ just like the rest of us!

In our third and final episode of Convos with Chrissy, everyone’s favorite color commentator invites fellow SI Swimsuit model Samantha Hoopes to sit down for a quick chat about all things SI Swimsuit. But wouldn’t you know that when you put these two in one room, the conversation deviates pretty quickly!

 

From being the life of the party to who her ‘hall pass’ would be, Chrissy doesn’t shy away from asking Sam the “hard questions” as the pair sips on refreshing Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzers. And our La-based cutie is definitely up for the challenge.

Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated

Watch the full video above to hear all of the duos adorable answers!