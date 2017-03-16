Convos with Chrissy: Aly Raisman's gold medal body

This article originally appeared on SI.com.

Another day, another episode of Convos with Chrissy!

Our former cover model, Chrissy Teigen, sat down with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day during VIBES in Houston to discuss everything from body image to what it’s like to walk the red carpet. Turns out supermodels and professional athletes have insecurities, too!

“You brought home some medals for us. We owe a lot to you, and now you’ve been kind enough to grace us with that amazing a–,” Chrissy says to Aly in the video above. “You look incredible in the magazine, like absolutely bonkers, strong, confident, beautiful, amazing woman.”

But Aly, who trains throughout the year in Houston, explained that despite her status as an Olympic gold medalist, she still struggles with feeling confident with how her body looks.

“I used to be so insecure,” Aly told Chrissy, as the trio sipped on delicious Smirnoff Cosmopolitans. “I thought my arms were too muscular, but now I’m growing to like them.

RELATED: Aly Raisman and Simone Biles pose for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

“It’s so empowering to be out there and just, you have insecurities just like everyone else,” she continued. “Your body’s not perfect, but you feel confident and beautiful.”

Be sure to watch the full clip above to hear our own fearless leader talk about how body diversity and natural beauty are driving forces behind the latest issue of SI Swimsuit! And be sure to come back to Swim Daily for one final clip of Convos with Chrissy on Friday!