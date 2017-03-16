RighttoBearArts: Celebrities slam Trump's proposed budget cuts

With new reports surfacing of President Donald Trump proposing to cut national arts funding such as the National Endowment for the Arts, celebrities from all ends of the spectrum have come forward via social media to react. In addition to Jussie Smollett, Julie Andrews, and Chris Evans recently sounding off on Trump, Twitter saw a flurry of star-studded reactions to the budget cuts Thursday.

Some used the #RighttoBearArts hashtag (which has a co-branded T-shirt), and most tweets appeared incredulous at all the various arts and humanities programs that stand to lose funding if Trump’s budget comes to pass.

“After all the wars are fought what remains are people, art, nature and culture,” Jamie Lee Curtis said. “Trump can try but he cannot cut us out of the picture.”

“It seems insane to have to defend the arts but here we are,” Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad wrote. “The #RighttoBearArts is what makes us great. Without science & arts who are we?”

A collection of reactions, below:

After all the wars are fought what remains are people, art, nature and culture. Trump can try but he cannot cut us out of the picture. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) March 16, 2017

It seems insane to have to defend the arts but here we are. The #RighttoBearArts is what makes us great. Without science & arts who are we — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 16, 2017

.@IvankaTrump Hello dear – at what point will u be telling ur children that your father killed Snuffleupagus? — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 16, 2017

Outrageous! Proposed cuts also hurts our public schools in addition to many our important issues. Yet #Trump says he's for the "people". https://t.co/VupIFj8Okh — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) March 16, 2017

Without the arts in America all we have is… Trump. https://t.co/EHEtlZ05r8 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 16, 2017

Ignorant, unskilled, sick, hungry, cruel and violent—what Trump's budget would do for America https://t.co/emMP7KLNYb — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 16, 2017

My budget takes 50 billion AWAY from the military and adds it to the EPA and the NEA & healthcare for the poor — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) March 16, 2017

Trump is proposing totally cutting funding for everything on below list. Is this making America great again? https://t.co/ZG9Uh9rCLQ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 16, 2017