Trump tax returns: Celebrities react on social media

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow teased a major revelation about President Trump’s long-sought tax returns Tuesday afternoon, sending Twitter users into a frenzy of speculation an hour before her program hit the air.

While viewers waited and watched with bated breath — including a number of celebrities — many complained that Maddow took too long to reveal the contents of the tax return, and that her inability to produce a smoking gun was ultimately a let-down.

“This feels like a whole lot of hedging,” comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted. He added, “I think M. Night Shyamalan is about to show up.”

Montel Williams quipped, “In case you were wondering, Rachel Maddow is doing the TV equilvalent of a snail race to hold the audience.”

Other celebs stood up for Maddow: Star Trek alum Wil Wheaton said Maddow “always gives deep context on her way into a story. It’s called ‘journalism, people.”

Also backing Maddow was Billy Eichner, who wrote, “Trump won cause while an intelligent woman was trying to tell us about Russian ties u complained about her presentation & here we are again.”

Read more reactions below.

This feels like a whole lot of hedging. #RachelMaddow — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 15, 2017

I think M. Night Shyamalan is about to show up. #maddow — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 15, 2017

In case you were wondering, Rachel Maddow is doing the TV equivalent of a snail race to hold the audience past :30 or :40… #MSNBC — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) March 15, 2017

dammit. 2 pages!? give me the pee video. #teampeevideo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 15, 2017

NEVER BEEN THIS HYPE TO SEE A TAX RETURN WOooOooo @MADDOW — Eddie Huang (@MrEddieHuang) March 15, 2017

.@Maddow always gives deep context on her way into a story. It's called "journalism", people. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) March 15, 2017

Maddow is killing me. There's a new episode of RHOBH right now. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 15, 2017

I turned off the Rachel Maddow report thirty minutes in. Somebody let me know if the patriots turn this thing around after halftime. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 15, 2017

Twitter watching Maddow pic.twitter.com/6QhtRWbPWJ — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 15, 2017

Maddow is taking too long. Time shifts through the hour glass. These are the days of our lives. I'm not watching. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) March 15, 2017

It takes less time to fill out your taxes than for Rachael Maddow to get to what's in Trump's taxes — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) March 15, 2017

I'm appreciative of Maddow's gusto in dragging out her scoop, but it's been 13 minutes of ominous rhetorical questions, lady, spill it. — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) March 15, 2017

I wish this guy would spend less time finding Trump's tax returns and more time finishing Game of Thrones. — Nick Turner (@NicksTurners) March 15, 2017

This return, in isolation, is nothingburger BUT serious kudos to @maddow for hyping story to refocus attention on unanswered questions! — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) March 15, 2017

Maddow knows more than you do times 10 so sit down and listen for a change SMDH — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 15, 2017

Trump won cause while an intelligent woman was trying to tell us about Russian ties u complained about her presentation & here we are again — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 15, 2017