Trump tax returns: Celebrities react on social media

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow teased a major revelation about President Trump’s long-sought tax returns Tuesday afternoon, sending Twitter users into a frenzy of speculation an hour before her program hit the air.
While viewers waited and watched with bated breath — including a number of celebrities — many complained that Maddow took too long to reveal the contents of the tax return, and that her inability to produce a smoking gun was ultimately a let-down.
“This feels like a whole lot of hedging,” comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted. He added, “I think M. Night Shyamalan is about to show up.”
Montel Williams quipped, “In case you were wondering, Rachel Maddow is doing the TV equilvalent of a snail race to hold the audience.”
Other celebs stood up for Maddow: Star Trek alum Wil Wheaton said Maddow “always gives deep context on her way into a story. It’s called ‘journalism, people.”
Also backing Maddow was Billy Eichner, who wrote, “Trump won cause while an intelligent woman was trying to tell us about Russian ties u complained about her presentation & here we are again.”
Read more reactions below.