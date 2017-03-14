Ben Affleck reveals he was in rehab for alcohol addiction: 'There is no shame in getting help'

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Ben Affleck has completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

The actor, 44, made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” he wrote. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

The actor and wife Jennifer Garner — both 44 — announced their separation nearly two years ago but have remained close since, living together much of the time and co-parenting their kids. They pair were often spotted taking family vacations together and recently celebrated the holidays together in Montana.

Sources close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that while the two aren’t back together, they’ve decided to call off the divorce for now and keep working on their marriage after going through a recent rough patch that nearly led to a divorce filing.

“She really wants to work things out with Ben,” a source close to Garner told PEOPLE. “They are giving things another try.”

A source close to the couple said it was a decision they both made: “There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”