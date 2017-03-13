Dave Franco, Alison Brie are officially married

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie have officially tied the knot.

Reps for the actors confirm exclusively to PEOPLE that the couple is now married.

Franco, 31, and Brie, 34, — who met at the 2011 Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans — announced their engagement in August 2015 after more than three years of dating.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the actress’ one-of-a-kind engagement ring was the work of Southern California jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth. It’s a rose gold sparkler set with a rose-cut diamond and a diamond pave.

“I’m not very bridal, instinctually,” Brie, who next stars in Netflix’s GLOW, out June 23, explained to Yahoo! Style last February. “Marriage never really interested me, I guess because I was very focused on my work. I wasn’t sure if I really saw the point to it. I bought a dress on Net-a-Porter, and I’m like, ‘Maybe I’ll wear that.’”

As for what changed her mind about marriage, she explained: “I just met that person that I was like, ‘Well, I’m really in love with you and would like to grow old with you.’ I actually think it’s much more romantic when two people are like, ‘Oh, I could go either way on marriage, but I want to marry you.’”