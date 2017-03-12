Joe Biden 'confident' American people can overcome divided nation

Joe Biden, the 47th Vice President of the United States, spoke at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas on Sunday, expressing hope for the future of America despite its current climate of extreme partisanship.

“I am optimistic. I’m optimistic about the American people. Given half the chance, they’ve never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, let the country down,” said Biden, who noted he was known as the “White House Optimist” during the last eight years. “And the core of the Republicans in the congress — and the Democrats — are good, decent, honorable people being artificially separated by a new kind of political partisanship. I’m confident we can break through it. I’m confident it can be done.”

Biden spoke at SXSW about cancer research and the Biden Foundation cancer initiative, which will “continue his work to inject a sense of urgency into our cancer research enterprise and to reimagine how the government, academia, non-profits and the private sector can better organize their resources and systems to collaborate to take on cancer,” according to the Biden Foundation website.

During his remarks on Sunday, Biden said the fight against cancer is “the only bipartisan thing left in America.”

“It is my hope that this new administration, once it gets organized — and I’m not being facetious — will be able to focus on being as committed and enthusiastic as we were to the goal of ending cancer as we know it,” Biden said.

While Biden has been critical of President Donald Trump, the former VP did not mention the president by name during his hour-long address. Biden did, however, note that the current administration’s failure to embrace the concept of global warming “frustrates” him. Back in 2012, Trump falsely wrote on Twitter, “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”

Biden’s SXSW address took place right next door to the Game of Thrones panel, which featured showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as well as actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. Backstage, Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, posed for a photo with the GoT crew.