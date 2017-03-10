Shia LaBeouf anti-Trump art exhibit moved to new location

He may not divide us, but he can still force us to scramble a bit.

Shia LaBeouf’s He Will Not Divide Us art installation has been moved again, this time to an undisclosed location after some difficulties at previous stops.

Consisting of a white flag with the title emblazoned in black font, He Will Not Divide Us was co-created by LaBeouf, Luke Turner, and Nastja Säde Rönkkö as an interactive performance art piece for the Trump era. Beginning on Jan. 20 (the day of Trump’s inauguration), He Will Not Divide Us was originally mounted outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, where viewers were encouraged to repeat the title words into a camera that streamed live directly onto the project’s website. Big names like Jaden Smith even took part. Unfortunately, the project began to attract people who used the opportunity to vocalize white supremacist rhetoric into the camera, and the project was moved after LaBeouf was arrested for clashing with a detractor at the scene.

He Will Not Divide Us shifted to Albuquerque, New Mexico’s El Rey Theater on Feb. 18 but didn’t last long there once shots were reported nearby. So now the project has been moved to an undisclosed location. The live-stream of the flag is still up (or should be; the website is currently broadcasting an empty flagpole) but participation has been cut down.

Check out the official He Will Not Divide Us website for the stream and for updates about the status of the project.