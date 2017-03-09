Madonna charts new feminist Her-Story in provocative short film

Nearly 26 years after Truth or Dare, Madonna is making another cinematic statement in black and white.

During Wednesday’s celebration of International Women’s Day, the pop icon released a new 12-minute short film highlighting the ongoing fight for gender equality, a cause she fanned the flames of after giving an impassioned speech at the Washington, D.C. Women’s March in support of women’s rights amid Donald Trump’s presidency.

Dedicated “to all women that fight for freedom” and directed by fashion photography du0 Luigi & Iango for Vogue Germany, the project opens with audio lifted from the singer-songwriter’s January address. “To accept this new age of tyranny where not just women are in danger, but all marginalized people,” Madonna says. “Where being uniquely different might truly be considered a crime. The revolution starts here.”

The film then unfolds across several vignettes, which see the 58-year-old leading that revolution’s charge, brandishing a menacing pack of dogs, training a pair of androgynous accomplices (including French recording artist Soko) for battle, playing with a deck of cards, and — with angel wings sprouting from her back — peering out over the New York City skyline with a severed noose tied around her neck.

Short clips of Madonna’s 2012 single “Girl Gone Wild” also play throughout Her-Story, which ends as two figures carry a banner which reads “We should all be feminists” down a dark alleyway. Madonna’s handwriting then appears onscreen, scrawling the famous Hillary Clinton quote “women’s rights are human rights” in white text.

“Every Woman Has A Story! Don’t be Afraid to Use your Voice! To Help others! celebrate Women around the World!” Madonna wrote on Instagram, where she shared several of Her-Story‘s individual segments. She later added: “Dance with Women. Create with Women. Inspire Women. Admire Women. Celebrate Women”

Watch Her-Story in full above.