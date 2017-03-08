Entertainment Weekly

Name That Tune could become a Broadway musical

Broadway fans could soon have their chance to Name That Tune.

The classic game show, which featured contestants testing their music knowledge, is being adapted into a musical from Tony award winners Ron Dante (Ain’t Misbehavin’and Rupert Holmes (Drood), plus John Ferriter, CEO of The Alternative.

“With the popularity of recent jukebox musicals like Motown: The Musical and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, we feel Name That Tune: The Musical will be the ultimate one of its kind, highlighting the soundtrack for all of our lives,” said Ferriter in a statement. 

Created by Harry Salter, Name That Tune premiered in 1952 on NBC Radio, before a successful run on CBS throughout the 1950s. The series returned with a syndicated revival in the ’70s and ’80s, while also spawning many international versions.

The play is currently in pre-production, with the expectation of a 2018 debut.

