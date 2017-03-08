Entertainment Weekly

J.K. Rowling, Adele, more celebrate International Women's Day

March 8 marks International Women’s Day, and in the current climate of greater resistance, persistence, mobility, and action, the day sees the convergence of several platforms and campaigns, notably A Day Without a Woman and Women’s Strike.

In the spirit of solidarity, celebrities are taking to social media to add visibility to this important cause, especially in light of the fact that groups like Planned Parenthood are now at risk to lose federal funding, as most recently reported by the New York Times this week.

See moving, funny, and powerful messages from stars like J.K. Rowling, Adele, Madonna, Alicia Keys, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and many more.

