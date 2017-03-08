J.K. Rowling, Adele, more celebrate International Women's Day

March 8 marks International Women’s Day, and in the current climate of greater resistance, persistence, mobility, and action, the day sees the convergence of several platforms and campaigns, notably A Day Without a Woman and Women’s Strike.

In the spirit of solidarity, celebrities are taking to social media to add visibility to this important cause, especially in light of the fact that groups like Planned Parenthood are now at risk to lose federal funding, as most recently reported by the New York Times this week.

See moving, funny, and powerful messages from stars like J.K. Rowling, Adele, Madonna, Alicia Keys, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and many more.

"Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult" #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/3jzQcEpKnH — Adele (@Adele) March 8, 2017

From midnight NYC time, book fairies around the WORLD will start hiding feminist books to mark #IWD #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies 📚 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 8, 2017

Happy #InternationalWomensDay

This is Teresa Żabińska. Last night we celebrated her mother, Antonina. Today we celebrate all women! ❤ pic.twitter.com/daljLyjaoa — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) March 8, 2017

On #InternationalWomensDay I'm thinking about this young girl, & all the others like her out there. 💪✨ https://t.co/u1fvzAt1BI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2017

"Though she be but little, she is fierce!" Inspired by this kind, intelligent, & inquisitive little lady. #iwd2017 Day 8#jurassicworld2 pic.twitter.com/9d0pLnZIeB — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) March 8, 2017

This is for our sisters all over the world

It's never too late to start from the starthttps://t.co/UiaLxoYsN2#InternationalWomensDay

yoko — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) March 8, 2017

I'm grateful to all the women who came before me and fought for me to be able to be where I am. #ADayWithoutWomen #IWD2017 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 8, 2017

Thank u to all of the strong women who fought & continue to fight for change. #InternationalWomensDay — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2017

Today I am standing with women everywhere whether you are able to strike or not ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻🌈 #IWD2017 — Tatiana Maslany (@tatianamaslany) March 8, 2017

I also want to honor everyone striking today and all of you who can't. #ADayWithoutAWoman is for all of us, and we will never stop fighting — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) March 8, 2017

If you can't be bold for yourself, be bold for others: run for office, volunteer, get active. #BeBoldForChange pic.twitter.com/Dng85KGEEW — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 8, 2017

Happy #internationalwomensdayOur Let's change the world so we can stop lamenting how much easier it would be if we were men! — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) March 8, 2017

Happy International Women's Day! Today I wear red as I stand in solidarity with my sisters all over the world! #IWD2017 pic.twitter.com/GgFviRgXWn — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) March 8, 2017

Happy Women's Day! Stand taller today sisters. pic.twitter.com/ZLGSksdEJ9 — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) March 8, 2017

“You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation.”

― Brigham Young #InternationalWomensDay — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 8, 2017

Dear women, we grow babies inside us. No man on earth can say that …That makes us superior.. bow to us …👑👑👑 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 8, 2017

We are nothing without women and today the world will see that.

Got on my red, too.

Today should be a holiday.#strengthinnumbers — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) March 8, 2017

#internationalwomensday Move over Wall Street Bull- this girl is here send a powerful message about gender diversity. #intlwomensday pic.twitter.com/BSPGK6p0yJ — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) March 8, 2017