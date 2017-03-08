Celebrities react to Trump’s International Women’s Day tweet

March 8 is International Women’s Day, so it’s only natural for the President of the United States to send a tweet in honor of hardworking women across the globe.

However, not every President of the United States has as murky a history respecting women as Donald Trump does.

Trump, whose 2005 graphic comments about sexually assaulting women and judging women based on their appearances were revealed in October, tweeted Wednesday morning, “I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.”

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

As it tends to do, the internet had a field day with Trump’s tweet and quickly took to social media to call out his seemingly hypocritical words, with many citing the aforementioned Access Hollywood tapes, and various tweets he sent out prior to his presidency, in which he made disparaging comments about female celebrities, including Megyn Kelly, Rosie O’Donnell, and Bette Midler. Other celebrities, including Cher, also called out the 12 sexual assault allegations against Trump.

See the reactions below.

I wonder how many drafts it took for him to not include “except for fuckin’ Rosie O’Donnell." https://t.co/24pc9Dn8iI — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 8, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Including the 12 women you're accused of sexually assaulting? #InternationalWomensDay — Cher (@thecherness) March 8, 2017

You lie more than Evan Hansen. 👕 https://t.co/sL5K3FubJD — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) March 8, 2017

Just as long as that fabric doesn't get between me and their pussies https://t.co/gOya3DKlGs — Curtis Sittenfeld (@csittenfeld) March 8, 2017

I remember when you'd brag about trying to "tapp" married women and you publicly shamed a teenage pageant winner about her weight. https://t.co/KKADmbLLuY — Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) March 8, 2017