Mark Hamill's Joker-inspired Trumpster tackles the president's wiretapping tweets

The Trumpster strikes again! Mark Hamill is back with more dramatic readings of Donald Trump’s tweets in the style of the Joker. This time, he’s taking on the president’s wiretapping allegations against Barack Obama.

“When in doubt-Blame Obama! #ProjectionParadeOfDiabolicalDeceptiveDeflection,” Hamill tweeted, along with a Photoshopped image of Trump as the Clown Prince of Gotham City and an Audio Boom app recording of his latest Trump send-up.

On Saturday, Trump wrote in a series of tweets, “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! … How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Hamill, who’s been voicing the Joker in animated form since Batman: The Animated Series, put a special emphasis on “tap,” noting Trump’s misspelling of the word.

Listen below.

Hamill conceived the Trumpster by first mocking Trump’s New Year’s message “to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do.” The actor followed with a spoof on POTUS’ “over-rated actress” tweets against Meryl Streep.

COMING SOON-The triumphant return of #TheTrumpster– Spreading his venomous & vile bile into the #Twitterverse 4 fun & (no) profit!#StayTuned pic.twitter.com/HzO4Rqolqd — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 6, 2017

“COMING SOON-The triumphant return of #TheTrumpster,” he tweeted on Monday. “Spreading his venomous & vile bile into the #Twitterverse 4 fun & (no) profit!”