Arnold Schwarzenegger on Donald Trump: 'I think he's in love with me'

Arnold Schwarzenegger believes he knows why Donald Trump seems to pay so much attention to him, and the answer may be surprising.

Appearing on The Michael Smerconish Program, the actor-turned-politician was asked why the president is so fixated on him. “I think he’s in love with me,” deadpanned Schwarzenegger. When asked if he thought that was it, he followed up, “Yeah, I think so.”

The comments from the Terminator star are just the latest in the back and forth between the former Celebrity Apprentice hosts. After Trump had been the face of every previous iteration of the NBC reality series, Schwarzenegger took over for the newly rebranded season.

Last month at the National Prayer Breakfast, the president asked if those in attendance would pray for Schwarzenegger and his ratings, which led to the former California governor offering to trade jobs. The dispute returned after Schwarzenegger recently quit Celebrity Apprentice, citing the show’s “baggage.” On Saturday, Trump tweeted that the actor had been “fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings.”

Listen to the Schwarzenegger interview above, with his Trump remarks starting at 7:35 mark.