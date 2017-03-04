Beau Willimon, creator of Netflix’s political series House of Cards, countered Donald Trump’s Saturday Twitter rant with one of his own. “Today’s tantrum is just the latest example of why @realDonaldTrump & @POTUS must be removed from @Twitter,” Willimon began a 16-tweet argument.
The writer-producer was referring to Trump alleging over the social media platform that Barack Obama had his “‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower” before the election. “How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy,” the president tweeted from his personal account.
Since the president holds “a supreme and unique responsibility unlike any other user,” Willimon wrote that Trump’s tweets have “real and significant impact on the business of governance, world affairs and national security.” He continued, “President Trump has consistently made misleading claims, attacked the judiciary and threatened sovereign states, the press & public. His tweets recklessly bypass diplomatic channels without consultation from the State Department, [Intelligence Community] or the Pentagon.”
Willimon then deemed Trump’s tweets to be “a national security threat” for “broadcasting to foreign leaders his continuing impulsiveness, recklessness, delusion & ignorance about gov’t,” as well as emboldening “our enemies to take advantage of his flagrant shortcomings.”
Pointing to Trump’s war on mainstream media, which escalated to shutting out specific journalists from a White House press briefing, Willimon added, “Trump makes the argument for himself being a liability to the people” with his “behavior on this service.”
Tweeting directly to Twitter’s official feed, Willimon pleaded, “With your worldwide reach & impact on the media, you have a duty to steer clear of accounts facilitating nat’l security threats. @Twitter is amazing. It connects the world. That comes with its own responsibility: to do your part in protecting that world.”
According to a national survey released by Quinnipiac University in January, 64 percent of Americans said they want Trump’s Twitter account deleted. In the past, POTUS used the platform to bash and discredit media outlets, target politicians and the judge who blocked his travel ban, and slamming Arnold Schwarzenegger and Celebrity Apprentice, among other things.