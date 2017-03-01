Here’s a video of 14-year-old Lin-Manuel Miranda lip-synching to Billy Joel

Stars, they’re just like us: They also have embarrassing videos of themselves as teenagers, dramatically and enthusiastically lip-synching to Billy Joel songs.

Just a few days after performing live at the Academy Awards with Moana star Auli’i Cravalho, Oscar nominee and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda shared some old videos from his 14th birthday party. One is a spectacular example of Miranda’s teenage speaking voice, and the other is a glorious scene of the future Tony winner emphatically mouthing along to “The River of Dreams.”

“No YOU guys party, 14 year old me is busy lip-syncing Billy Joel into a camera,” Miranda wrote on Twitter.

No YOU guys party, 14 year old me is busy lip-syncing Billy Joel into a camera pic.twitter.com/cMeDf9X07F — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 1, 2017

My 14th birthday party, with my sister @mamacita1126. My voice was in a rough place. pic.twitter.com/06FTxzdYz7 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 1, 2017

Although he was nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars, Miranda lost to La La Land songwriters Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul for “City of Stars.” But hey, if these videos are eligible for next year’s Oscars, maybe he’ll complete that EGOT after all. They’re definitely award-worthy.