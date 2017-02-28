Trump address to congress: Celebs react

Tuesday night, President Donald Trump addressed Congress for the first time since he took office. During his speech, the president touched on a variety of topics, including his hopes to repeal Obamacare and continuing his pledge to fortify the U.S./Mexico border with a wall.
The address was greeted with skepticism, sarcasm, and vitriol by many celebrities on social media, with the likes of Jeffrey Wright, Billy Eichner, Debra Messing, George Takei, and Patton Oswalt among those to voice their opinions.
In one tweet, Oswalt wrote, “He’s going to do stuff to fix things! This detail-heavy wonk is impossible for me to follow!”
Read more reactions below.