Hidden Figures inspiration Katherine Johnson is getting her own LEGO figure

From Hidden Figures to LEGO figures: NASA mathematician (and recent Academy Award honoree) Katherine Johnson, who was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures, will be getting her likeness captured in LEGO form as part of the Women in NASA play set. The news was revealed as part of the LEGO Ideas Second 2016 Review results announcement on Tuesday.

Other inspirational STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) trailblazers getting their own LEGO mini figures include Apollo 11 software engineer Margaret Hamilton, first American woman in space Sally Ride, first female NASA executive (and “Mother of the Hubble” telescope) Nancy Grace Roman, and first African-American woman in space Mae Jemison.

See the unofficial fan-created models, created and submitted by fan designer Maia Weinstock, below.