On February 26, 2012, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida. Although Zimmerman was not initially charged with a crime, the case garnered national media attention, which led to Zimmerman being tried for second degree murder before he was later acquitted.

On the fifth anniversary of Martin’s death, celebrities have taken to social media to pay their respects.

5 years ago today #TrayvonMartin was killed. It doesn't feel like it's been that long because TOO many more hash tags have followed. Hoodie still up! The movement continues #oursontrayvon @liberatedpeople A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:26am PST

5 yrs ago 2day #TrayvonMartin was killed. 5 yrs later our hoodies r still up bc the movement is still strong @WeAreLiberated #OurSonTrayvon pic.twitter.com/qurb3iPufH — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) February 26, 2017

February 26th, 2012 Trayvon Martin was killed. 5 years later our hoodies are still up because the movement is still strong @weareliberated #OurSonTrayvon #BlackLivesMatter A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:47pm PST