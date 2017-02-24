Shannen Doherty completes last day of chemo: 'The waiting game is here'

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Shannen Doherty has completed chemotherapy!

To mark the momentous date in her breast cancer journey — which is almost exactly two years since she was diagnosed in March 2015 — the Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed actress shared the news Friday on Instagram with her followers.

“#fbf to this morning… not that long ago. Last day of chemo. Exhausted,” Doherty’s caption begins. In the social media photo, 45-year-old Doherty, who is snuggled in between the sheets of her bed, stares solemnly into the camera.

“Now that I’m done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I’m clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting,” the post continues.

She concludes: “I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent. To those who know… I’m waiting with you. #cancerslayer.”

Doherty first revealed her diagnosis to PEOPLE in August 2015. “Yes, I have breast cancer, and I am currently undergoing treatment. I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life,” she wrote in an exclusive statement. “I am thankful to my family, friends and doctors for their support and, of course, my fans who have stood by me.”

Since she fist opened up about her cancer battle, the actress has frequently documented the ups and downs of the diagnosis on social media, including shaving her head, her first day of radiation, and going to her appointments with her mother by her side.

Recently, Doherty praised members of her medical team for their support and encouraged followers who are fighting similar battles. “Never be too timid to speak up and ask for what you need to get thru the process,” she penned in a December post. “None of this is easy but a great team can make it more pleasant.”