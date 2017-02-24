Entertainment Weekly

News

Entertainment Weekly is now on Snapchat Discover

Need to know exactly what to binge this week (and, equally important, what to skip)? Want to hear the best-kept behind-the-scenes secrets from your favorite movies? Do you just really aspire to impress all of your friends with your vast and unmatched pop culture know-how?

Then we have good news: Entertainment Weekly has officially launched on Snapchat Discover (joining sister brand PEOPLE), where we’re bringing you all things movies, TV, music, and more, straight from our experts. First things first: Head to your Snapchat app now to hear directly from this year’s Oscars nominees, create your must-watch to-do list with some guidance from our top editors, and don’t leave without checking out your music horoscope.

To stay totally up-to-date on the best of the best entertainment news and exclusives, subscribe to EW to get your all-access pop culture fix every week.

