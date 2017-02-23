Shia LaBeouf says shots reported near He Will Not Divide Us installation

Shia LaBeouf, Luke Turner, and Nastja Säde Rönkkö’s latest art installation, titled He Will Not Divide Us, has been streaming online ever since it moved to New Mexico just days ago, but LaBeouf revealed that they had to take the stream down “after shots were reported in the area.”

“The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount,” he tweeted early Thursday morning.

The installation, where people are invited to speak the phrase “He will not divide us” into a camera, is currently at Albuquerque’s El Rey Theater. LaBeouf, Turner, and Rönkkö launched the project at New York’s Museum of the Moving Image the day of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration and announced that it would be ongoing throughout Trump’s time in office with the mantra acting as “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

Although many have flocked to the installation to participate the way they were intended to, it’s also attracted people using the live stream as an opportunity to spread white supremacist rhetoric. LaBeouf was arrested five days into its launch after getting into a physical altercation with one detractor, who allegedly said, “Hitler did nothing wrong!” LaBeouf was subsequently charged with misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation.

The installation kept going after that, but the museum shut it down Feb. 10, explaining that it had become “a flashpoint for violence and was disrupted from its original intent.”

LaBeouf, Turner, and Rönkkö responded to this development in a Feb. 18 post on their website, where they wrote that “from the outset, the museum failed to address our concerns about the misleading framing of our piece as a political rally, rather than as a participatory performance artwork resisting the normalisation of division” In that same post, they announced He Will Not Divide Us would be relocating to New Mexico.

It’s not clear if the exhibit itself has also been shut down. The El Rey Theater did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.