Watch a live-stream of Saturday's Concert for America right here

Not based in the Big Apple but don’t want to miss the opportunity to catch Ingrid Michaelson, Ellen Burstyn, Ramin Karimloo, and more on stage together? No fear… EW is here!

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday, EW will be live-streaming the Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! fundraising event as it’s happening at The Town Hall in New York.

The concert will mix songs, comedy, and commentary to raise money for five national organizations, including Planned Parenthood, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, and the NAACP.

The event will include appearances by Michaelson, Burstyn, Karimloo, Will Chase, Andrea Martin, Dana Ivey, Emily Skinner, Keala Settle, Rema Webb, Lizz Winstead, Randy Rainbow, Martha Wash, and more. The innovation of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the Broadway for Orlando/What the World Needs Now Is Love recording, Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! debuted its monthly series to widespread acclaim at The Town Hall on Inauguration Day.

Visit ConcertsforAmerica.com for more information. The next Concert for America will be held in Chicago on Monday, March 20.