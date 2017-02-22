Celebrities respond to Trump rescinding transgender student bathroom protections

Actors, music artists, comedians, authors, and other celebrities are speaking out on social media about their opposition to the Trump administration’s decision to revoke federal protections for transgender students that allowed them to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.

In the wake of the announcement Wednesday, Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay.”

Brie Larson called the Trump administration’s decision “disgusting” and “unacceptable,” asserting that transgender people deserve “nothing less than protection and equality.”

Fellow actress Ellen Page tweeted, “We need to protect trans youth and stand up against this cruelty that hurts our kids.” She also urged people to support the suicide prevention hotline Trans Lifeline.

Lance Bass didn’t mince words writing, “What an a‑‑‑‑‑‑!”

And Jackie Evancho, who sang at Trump’s inauguration, asked Trump to meet with her and her transgender sister to discuss trans rights.

Read more responses below.

Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people. This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017

We need to protect trans youth and stand up against this cruelty that hurts our kids. Support @Translifeline — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 22, 2017

This is disgusting. This is unacceptable. I #StandWithGavin and every Trans person who deserve nothing less than protection and equality. https://t.co/IK5TO8nWQ8 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 23, 2017

To my trans community, stay hopeful and stand united! #ProtectTransKids 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/HWRsN5hwbm — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) February 22, 2017

What an asshole! Trump administration withdraws federal protections on transgender bathrooms in schools @CNNPolitics https://t.co/HuazYmhe2a — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) February 23, 2017

Standing with my Trans fam. This is not ok. This is an attack on all of us. I love you. https://t.co/oT1quwHJlI — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) February 23, 2017

I’m sorry for all #trans kids who face ridicule and safety concerns today as a result of the shameful reversal of protections at school. — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) February 23, 2017

"@POTUS" you sure you're the best person to legislate the appropriate place for people to pee? — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) February 23, 2017

This is what fascism looks like. https://t.co/XrPPTMiEOc — Cassandra (@ChrisWarcraft) February 23, 2017

Trans kids: it gets better. I promise it will–because there are lots of allies out here who will be fighting on your behalf. — Jodi Picoult (@jodipicoult) February 23, 2017

To young trans folk: Remember this is your school too. You deserve equal access, affirmation & education. You belong. Nothing is wrong w you — Janet Mock (@janetmock) February 23, 2017

I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017