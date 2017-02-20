Richard Linklater directed an ad attacking Texas' transgender bathroom bill

Academy Award-nominated director Richard Linklater is imploring Texas citizens to make a stand by taking a seat.

A new ad helmed by the Boyhood director takes aim at his home state’s Texas Privacy Act, also known as SB6. Similar to North Carolina’s controversial HB2 which passed last March, the proposed law would dictate which bathroom transgender people can use, regardless of their gender identity. Linklater and the ACLU of Texas, for whom he directed the ad, argue that SB6 is discriminatory.

“You’ve got to roll up your sleeves, pull down your pants, and pee with LGBT,” says one of the people in the diverse group Linklater assembled for the ad.

The ad makes reference to how the state of North Carolina was affected by HB2; many events pulled out of the state in protest, including Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, which moved to New Orleans due to concerns over the bill.

Watch the ad above.