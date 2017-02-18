Entertainment Weekly

News

Zoë Saldana welcomes third child

Posted on

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: Actress Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego Saldana attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Live By Night' at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 9, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Zoë Saldana is a new mom!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star, 38, and her husband, Marco Perego, 37, announced they had welcomed a third child — a boy named Zen.

“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen,” Saldana wrote on Instagram. “We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!”

The couple is already parents to twin sons Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, who turned 2 years old in November.

In January, the mother of two told Extra’Mario Lopez that her boys keep her plenty busy at home. “There is a lot of patience we have to have and patience only comes with rest, and that’s something we don’t have a lot of,” she said of her and Perego.

The actress added that her sons are quite the tag-teaming pair.

“These freaking boys can sit on these dirty diapers for hours, and the house is stinking up and you’re like, ‘Can I change your diaper?’ [and they go], ‘Nooooooooo!’ ” she explained.

