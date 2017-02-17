15 podcasts that will give you a break from reality

As news headlines continue to incite a wild range of emotions, ditch social media and opt for some stories you want to hear. From rags-to-riches tales to nostalgic conversations, these 15 podcasts will give you the escape you need.

IF YOU WANT TO BE INSPIRED…

#GIRLBOSS RADIO

What does it take to be a #girlboss? Nasty Gal founder and author of #Girlboss Sophia Amoruso interviews the inspiring businesswomen behind some of your favorite brands to hear what it took to start a company and build a success.

Recommended Episode Emily Weiss, Founder & CEO of Glossier Inc.

STARTUP

In host Alex Blumberg’s words, this is a series “about what happens when someone who knows noth – ing about business starts one.” While it’s entertaining, StartUp is equally educational as you hear personal insights and learn lessons like how to pitch investors, fund-raise, and balance work/life.

Recommended Episode How Not to Pitch a Billionaire

HOW I BUILT THIS

If you’ve been sitting on a brilliant app idea for far too long, this is the podcast for you. Host Guy Raz talks with founders of some of the world’s best-known companies to hear stories of professional roadblocks and achievements that will give you that motivational push you need.

Recommended Episode Warby Parker: Dave Gilboa & Neil Blumenthal

IF YOU’RE A POP CULTURE FAN…

MAKING OPRAH

You know that void you’ve felt since Oprah Winfrey went off the air in 2011? Fret not: WBEZ’s podcast not only brings you behind-the-scenes stories from the talk show’s longtime staffers and execs, the Queen of Daytime herself makes cameos to reveal set secrets we never knew we wanted to hear.

Recommended Episode YOU GET A CAR!

I WAS THERE TOO

Ever wonder what it’s like to play a stormtrooper in Star Wars? How about a concert promoter in Almost Famous? Now you’ll know, as the actors who appeared in minor roles in your favorite movies share a unique on-set perspective of what happened when the cam – eras stopped rolling.

Recommended Episode Dreamgirls With Jimmy Pardo

SEINCAST

Believe it or not, there’s plenty to say about a show about nothing. The hosts, two charming diehard fans of the hit sitcom, tackle each of the series’ 180 episodes one-by-one at length.

Recommended Episode The Subway



IF YOU’RE FEELING LOVESICK…

MODERN LOVE

Come to hear the voices of A-list celebs narrating this popular New York Times column about love and loss; stay for the update on the original writer’s current life situation.

Recommended Episode Coming Out as a Modern Family

DTR

It’s no secret that dating in the digital age is tough, but thanks to Tinder, there’s a little more clarity: The swiping app has entered the podcasting world to guide daters through finding love online. From what your profile pic says about you to finding the right opening line, DTR—an acronym for Define the Relationship— seeks to help you do just that.

Recommended Episode Hey

DEAR SUGAR RADIO

If you ever read or watched the film adaptation of Wild, you know author Cheryl Strayed has strong feelings about life, love, and taking risks. Adapted from her now-defunct advice column for the cultural website The Rumpus, the show lets Strayed and cohost Steve Almond give sound life advice about quandaries their listeners submit.

Recommended Episode Friends With Benefits, Foursomes and Other Messy Relationships

IF YOU’RE A HISTORY BUFF…

HARDCORE HISTORY

Though not a historian, host Dan Carlin does a masterful job of paint – ing vivid pictures of moments in history that many may have never known. Even the lengthiest epi – sodes—some of which run as long as five hours—have narration enthrall – ing enough to blow your mind.

Recommended Episode Prophets of Doom

YOU MUST REMEMBER THIS

Hollywood has a past filled with secrets and scandals. Host Karina Longworth dives deep into Tinseltown’s first century, sharing forgotten stories of rivalries, abuses of power, and mur – der. It’s enough to make TMZ blush.

Recommended Episode Six Degrees of Joan Crawford series

IN OUR TIME

An oldie but definitely a goodie, BBC Radio 4’s longtime show is a legend on its own. Covering a wide range of topics—from the ice ages to the Salem witch trials—host Melvyn Bragg has an enthusiasm that makes you wish he’d helped you get through AP History class.

Recommended Episode Cleopatra

IF YOU’RE IN NEED OF A LAUGH…

HOW DID THIS GET MADE?

Comedians Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mant – zoukas are the brains behind the clever idea of finding the joy in watching a bad movie. As Upright Citizens Brigade alums, the trio will have you in tears from laughing so hard over their retelling of the most outrageous big-screen scenes.

Recommended Episode Furious 7: LIVE

MY DAD WROTE A PORNO

The concept is as audacious as it sounds: Host Jamie Morton reads a chap – ter from an erotic book his father has written. Joined by two friends, the cohosts can barely get through a paragraph without shuddering or snickering— and the same goes for the listener.

Recommended Episode The Job Interview

NERDIST PODCAST

The setting is simple: Comedian/TV host Chris Hardwick talks about anything and everything with his two friends Jonah Ray and Matt Mira. The conversation never feels forced, and Hardwick’s knack for asking just the right questions leaves you learning some pretty cool things about the celeb guest.

Recommended Episode Tom Hanks