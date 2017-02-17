Gabrielle Union to host ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards

This article originally appeared on ESSENCE.com

Being Mary Jane star Gabrielle Union will take the stage to host Essence‘s 10th Annual Black Women in Hollywood event.

Who better to host the event than Union, an advocate for diversity in Hollywood? Union accepted the Fierce and Fearless Award at the 2013’s ceremony, urging the audience to speak out about the racism and sexism they see in the industry.

“We stand up and we use our voices for things other than self promotion. We don’t stand by and let racism and sexism and homophobia run rapid on our watch. Real fearless and fierce women complement other women and we recognize and embrace that their shine in no way diminishes our light and that it actually makes our light shine brighter.”

This year’s event will honor the next generation of Hollywood stars: Yara Shahidi, Aja Naomi King, Issa Rae, and Janelle Monaé.

The awards will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Feb. 23.