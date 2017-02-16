Seth Rogen tweeted Donald Trump Jr. with plea to stop POTUS

Seth Rogen used his Twitter account Thursday to send a plea to Donald Trump Jr., asking him to help stop his father, President Donald Trump, before he “destroys the planet.”

The comedian noticed the president’s son follows him on Twitter and decided to act on the social-media connection. “Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude,” he tweeted.

Rogen then sent Trump a lengthier direct message, which he then screenshot for his followers.

“Hey man! It’s Seth. Your father is trying to discredit our media, collude with Russia, and destroy the environment,” the message read. “It would be super cool of you to be like ‘yo, dad, why don’t you stop all this and go back to being a guy on TV.’ The majority of the world would be pretty psyched. Thanks!!!”

Yo! @DonaldJTrumpJr! I noticed you follow me on Twitter. Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

Let's see if this works! pic.twitter.com/q5b3d8U4Nx — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

Joke or not, Rogen tweeted, “Let’s see if this works!”