Celebrities react to President Trump's 'unhinged' press conference

President Donald Trump held a wide-ranging press conference Thursday, during which he insulted the media, defended former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and called reports of his contact with Russia “fake news.” The president’s performance, described by CNN’s Jake Tapper as “unhinged,” wasn’t well received by celebrities.

Alec Baldwin, who plays Trump on Saturday Night Live, and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling were among those who spoke out about the press conference. Rowling tweeted, “Up until an hour ago, the scariest thing I’d ever watched was Psycho. #TrumpPresser.”

“This guy is so wired in front of the press,” Baldwin wrote. “Imagine what he’s like behind closed doors…”

While more celebrities chimed in online, Tapper, who recently had a contentious back-and-forth with Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, reacted strongly on his network.

“It was unhinged; it was wild,” he declared. “I can’t believe there are Republicans on Capitol Hill and in the White House who don’t understand that might play well with the 44 percent of the population that voted for the president, but a lot of Americans are going to watch that press conference and think, ‘That guy is not focused on me and I don’t even know what he’s focused on.'”

Watch Tapper’s full reaction below and read other celebrities sharing their thoughts.

This guy is so wired in front of the press. Like he's gonna blow a rod.

Imagine what he's like behind closed doors… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 16, 2017

@AlecBaldwin best look for another job tonight. Trump booked the job just now. #SNL — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 16, 2017

Not watching Trump presser but if I were just going off my twitter feed, it would appear that Danny DeVito in Cuckoo's nest is our President — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 16, 2017

Up until an hour ago, the scariest thing I'd ever watched was Psycho. #TrumpPresser — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 16, 2017

You had a choice and you CHOSE astounding levels of destructive dumbf*ckery to represent you, your country and its future. #DisasterParty — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) February 16, 2017

Ok, this is from the #45 press conference that JUST happened. Fake news? You know what isn't fake? The fact that he lies. pic.twitter.com/JqZ03JQdkB — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) February 16, 2017

This. Is. our. President. We chose him. Yes, we. — scott foley (@scottkfoley) February 16, 2017

If ur looking for something to do, our "precedent" is having a full meltdown on tv right now. #TrumpNewsConference — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 16, 2017

President Trump didn't want that press conference to end. He's itching to get back in front of a crowd in Florida on Saturday. — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) February 16, 2017

DJT: "I am the least anti-Semitic person you have ever seen in your entire life… Racism: I'm the least racist person. I hate the charge." — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) February 16, 2017

It's a waste of time to try to turn Pinocchio into a real President. The focus needs to be on the Geppettos and legislators around him — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 16, 2017

at all times, it feels like we're just moments away from trump shouting, "WHY IS EVERYONE BEING SO MEAN TO ME" — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 16, 2017