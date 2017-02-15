Beyoncé-inspired video game lets you make lemonade

If you’re a Beyoncé fan who’s still fuming about her Grammy snubs, you’re in luck. There’s now a game that will let you channel your own Lemonade Rage.

Created by Joe Laquite, Justin Au, Line Johnsen, and Colby Spear, the free 8-bit online game is themed around the Formation singer’s “Hold Up” music video—complete with an 8 Bit Universe cover of the song as the soundtrack—and features Beyoncé in her iconic yellow dress, wielding her hot sauce bat.

Players take on the role of Queen Bey herself as they walk down the street, smashing objects like cars, hydrants, and even ads for good hair, in an effort to earn the lemons with which to make lemonade. Players must also maneuver around obstacles like “haterz,” “Illuminati conspiracists,” and “bulls—” to keep her from getting angrier.

You can play the game here.