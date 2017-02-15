John McCain jokes with Ashton Kutcher at Senate hearing: You're 'better looking' in movies

No, this isn’t an episode of Punk’d: Ashton Kutcher spent Wednesday morning testifying at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on human trafficking, and the actor got some light ribbing from Sen. John McCain.

“Ashton, you were better looking in the movies,” joked the Arizona Republican. Keeping the light-hearted fun going, Kutcher responded by blowing a kiss at the former presidential nominee.

The That 70’s Show actor is the co-founder of Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children, an organization that develops software to “leverage technology to combat predatory behavior, rescue victims, and protect vulnerable children,” according to its website. Kutcher co-founded the organization with ex-wife Demi Moore.

“This is about the time, when I start talking about politics, that the internet trolls tell me to stick to my day job, so I’d like to talk about my day job,” Kutcher said. “My day job is the chairman and co-founder of Thorn. We build software to fight human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children. That’s our core mission… We [are] their last line of defense… That’s my day job. And I’m sticking to it.”

Kutcher’s testimony touched on his meetings with victims both internationally and domestically, as well as work his organization has done with the Department of Homeland Security.