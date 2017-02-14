How Adele compares to an average woman her age

Is Adele just like you? Probably not.

According to the Coinage video above, which compares Adele to the average 29-year-old, the median income for people her age in the U.S. is $35,000 a year. Adele, however, is “rolling in very deep pockets,” with a net worth of $125 million. The video also notes that $18,000 is likely just pocket change to the London-born singer, who may have spent the same amount U.S. families spend on daycare on a castle-themed playhouse for her son.

See the rest of the stats in the video above.