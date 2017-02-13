Playboy magazine brings back nude photography

After a year of covering up, Playboy is getting back to its roots. With the digital release of its March-April issue on Monday, the 63-year-old magazine has returned to publishing photographs of naked women.

The cover of the new issue features model Elizabeth Elam and is emblazoned with the headline “Naked is normal.”

Cooper Hefner, Playboy‘s chief creative officer and the son of magazine founder Hugh Hefner, said in a statement that it was “a mistake” to ever get rid of nudity, which has long been a pillar of the brand’s identity.

“I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,” he said. “Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are.”

The decision to stop printing nude photos was made in late 2015 under CEO Scott Flanders, who left the company last May. The reasoning was that such content seemed “passé” in an era of easily accessible online pornography. The Playboy website had also cut nudity in August 2014, leading to a significant increase in traffic.

In addition to several nude photo spreads, the March-April issue of Playboy features interviews with actors Scarlett Johansson and Adam Scott and a profile of CNN commentator Van Jones.