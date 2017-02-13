Donald Trump's tweets remixed as an emo song

Before his presidency, Donald Trump had a successful television career on The Apprentice. Now, a new video shows that Trump might have missed his calling as an emo lyricist.

President Trump’s own tweets, which have taken shots at everyone from Meryl Streep to CNN to Arnold Schwarzenegger, serve as the basis for a perfect, early-2000s emo song, created by Super Deluxe. The compilation sees Trump’s tweets sung in the vein of Yellowcard, with extra screamo flair for the words “voter fraud,” “Meryl Streep,” and “fake news.”

Watch the video above.