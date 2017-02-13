Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
GRAMMYS 2017

The best moments from last night's show Learn More

News

Disney parks just raised admission prices … again

@Santis_DeRachel

Posted on

Be prepared to stretch that wallet just a bit more than usual on your next visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Disney recently announced that the price of admission to all parks, including Orlando’s Disney World and Anaheim’s Disneyland, will see a price increase in 2017, according to a video from Coinage, Time Inc.’s new personal finance video company.

The average price increase will be $5, and one-day adult passes will range from $107 to $124, depending on the season and day of the week, which is up from $105 to $124.

Watch the video above for more information.

Sponsored Stories

Comments

More from EW