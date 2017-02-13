Disney parks just raised admission prices … again

Be prepared to stretch that wallet just a bit more than usual on your next visit to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Disney recently announced that the price of admission to all parks, including Orlando’s Disney World and Anaheim’s Disneyland, will see a price increase in 2017, according to a video from Coinage, Time Inc.’s new personal finance video company.

The average price increase will be $5, and one-day adult passes will range from $107 to $124, depending on the season and day of the week, which is up from $105 to $124.

