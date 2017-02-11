Celebs react to J.K. Rowling, Piers Morgan Twitter feud

A Saturday morning Twitter feud between J.K Rowling and Piers Morgan cast a spell on social media, and the Harry Potter author is taking on some famous allies.
The online battle began after Rowling retweeted a clip of Morgan on Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, where Australian comedian Jim Jefferies told Morgan to “f— off” for insisting President Trump’s immigration ban was not aimed at Muslims.
Rowling and Morgan have since taken shots back and forth over the issue, and several celebrities have gotten in on the action.
Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt took to the author’s defense, starting his own feud with Morgan, calling him a “palace corgi” for defending the President’s recent immigration stance. Ava DuVernay, George Takei, Chelsea Clinton, Don Cheadle, Jojo Moyes, and Kumail Nanjiani have also weighed in.
