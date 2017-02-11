Celebs react to J.K. Rowling, Piers Morgan Twitter feud

A Saturday morning Twitter feud between J.K Rowling and Piers Morgan cast a spell on social media, and the Harry Potter author is taking on some famous allies.

The online battle began after Rowling retweeted a clip of Morgan on Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, where Australian comedian Jim Jefferies told Morgan to “f— off” for insisting President Trump’s immigration ban was not aimed at Muslims.

Rowling and Morgan have since taken shots back and forth over the issue, and several celebrities have gotten in on the action.

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt took to the author’s defense, starting his own feud with Morgan, calling him a “palace corgi” for defending the President’s recent immigration stance. Ava DuVernay, George Takei, Chelsea Clinton, Don Cheadle, Jojo Moyes, and Kumail Nanjiani have also weighed in.

See the tweets below.

Whew! J.K. Rowling for the win, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/wil1qhGIka — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 11, 2017

No, it's because you lack imagination, and small children instinctively fear you. @jk_rowling https://t.co/TIPg8POLQ6 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 11, 2017

I didn't know I could love @jk_rowling more than I already did thanks to Hermione (& Harry too). But I've found in the last 3 weeks I could! — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 11, 2017

Sometimes there's a feud & it's very hard to pick sides. Then there's @jk_rowling vs Piers Morgan. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 11, 2017

. @jk_rowling vs. Piers Morgan It's like having to choose between donuts & the flu. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 11, 2017